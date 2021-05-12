Meningitis lurking in the dark

Johannesburg – While the world fears Covid-19, there are many other deadly diseases that we need to be weary of. One such illness is meningitis.

It’s so common and deadly that the world commemorated a day last Saturday with the theme being TakeAction #DefeatMeningitis.

Not many people are aware of the disease, and symptoms can be confused with those of other diseases like flu, malaria or Covid-19.

Because of the severity of meningitis and the fact that the disease can take a loved one’s life in under 24 hours, the World Health Organisation has approved a global roadmap to defeat meningitis by 2030.

Dr Nasiha Soofie, the medical head at Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines, explained that meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

“Invasive meningococcal disease is caused by a bacterium, which can lead to more serious manifestations, including meningitis and septic shock,” she said.

Although uncommon in South Africa, it is a devastating illness that largely affects young children. If left untreated, severe long-term consequences can include deafness and brain damage leading to severe cognitive and functional problems, and in the case of septic shock, can include limb amputations. A parent, who doesn’t want to be named, says his son was born in 2004, healthy and “normal”, until he became sick in 2006, months before the pneumococcal vaccine was available.

“After suffering several seizures, we rushed him to hospital, he wasn’t even two years old. But a child who had just started talking now regressed to being like a new-born.

“He was never the same and now has to attend special schools and suffered some brain damage,” said the father.

“I would encourage all parents to seriously vaccinate their children against meningitis. I so wish it was available when he became sick.”

The vaccine can be given along with other childhood immunisations and can also be used during pregnancy.

