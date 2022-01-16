Mere ‘led players’ revolt at Swallows’

Johannesburg-A high-ranking Swallows FC official has revealed the real reasons why the long-serving captain and veteran player Vuyo Mere left the club.

On Friday, Mere, who is one of the most experienced players in the game, dropped a bombshell when he announced his departure from the Beautiful Birds’ nest. He has now joined TS Galaxy, who are excited to have acquired the veteran’s signature.

Mere was captain of the side since he joined in September 2019 in the national first division and helped the club to gain promotion to the big-time league.

He started his career in 2001 with Hellenic and has played in the PSL for over 20 years.

Among other things, Mere was accused of having started a player revolt late last year.

“At the beginning of the season, there was a handbook that the players had to sign. Vuyo was not happy and he did not agree with some of the stipulations and he then encouraged other players not to sign the document. He was then called to a disciplinary hearing. The DC found him guilty and he appealed,” said the informant.

Approached for comment, the club spokesperson Sipho Xulu said: “He did not agree with certain things in our [the club’s] handbook and he was taken to a hearing.

The club felt that he was influencing players otherwise and as a result, he was destabilizing the team. A decision was taken to terminate his contract and he appealed. Whilst the club was considering his appeal, he changed his mind and requested his clearance from the club and that’s how he left and joined TS Galaxy,” said Xulu.

Said Mere upon leaving the club: “It’s been a great journey at the Nest. Two-and-a-half great years I spent at the club. I just want to thank the players, management, staff, and all the loyal Swallows FC fans for their wonderful reception. It really means a lot to me. It’s sad to leave the team I gave my heart to in this manner, but that’s life. Nobody owes you anything in life.

“I wish the team everything of the best and thank them for the opportunity to don the famous maroon and white.”

Mere was not available to comment yesterday as his phone rang unanswered.

In other news concerning Swallows, the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) is up in arms and it says it is attending to a matter where about nine Swallows FC players only received half of their December salaries. The union said it is meeting up with the disgruntled players this weekend.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said: “We are handling an issue whereby a number of clubs are not paying players their salaries, or they are only paying half salaries.”

Approached for comment yesterday, Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa refuted the allegations. “As far as I know, all the players were paid in full.”

