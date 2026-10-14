Mike Shingange wins Cosatu presidency despite suspension controversy

Chants rose above the noise of delegates as Mike Shingange was announced as the new president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), replacing Zingiswa Losi who swapped the seat for a role in the organisation’s administrative engine room.

In a twist at the reconvened congress, after the first attempt collapsed due to his status as he faced suspension on the eve of the congress, Shingange secured 973 votes defeating Mabutho Cele who received 836 votes.

Outgoing president Losi secured 996 votes to defeat incumbent secretary general Solly Phetoe, who received 809 votes.

Shingange’s victory came despite The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) placing him on precautionary suspension following the outcome of an internal investigation against him. The union has refused to expose the details of the suspension saying it was an internal matter.

READ: Court clears Shingange for Cosatu leadership contest after congress collapse

This caused an uproar form unions that had nominated Shingange, insisting that the congress could not continue if it was not clear that their preferred candidate will be able to contest the elections.

Failure to solve the matter forced the collapse of the gathering at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand after failing to meet quorum, with aim to reconvene within 30 days.

During the time, Shingange filed another application in attempt to halt his disciplinary hearing out of uncertainty that it may complicate his election run at the federation.

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In the race for first deputy president, Susan Khumalo secured 915 votes, narrowly defeating Duncan Luvhuno, who received 882 votes ending his tenure in the Cosatu leadership.

Treasurer general position was secured by Kgomotso Makupola against Mike Manganye, while Gerald Thwala automatically took over as deputy secretary general as he stood uncontested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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