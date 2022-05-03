Missing EFF leader Godrich Gardee’s daughter found dead

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary, was found dead outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Hillary, 28, who has been missing since Friday, was in the company of a three-year-old when she disappeared at the Nelspruit CBD. The toddler was later brought home.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said on Tuesday Hillary was an enthusiastic, kind, and loving individual who had a passion for information technology (IT). She was an IT student at Unisa when she vanished.

“This heart-breaking news has left the Gardee family distraught, and the collective leadership of the EFF at a loss for words,” the party said.

“May this chapter that has ended in an unfortunate manner be instructive to all of us on the scourge of gender-based violence and the fight against the war on women in this country,” said Thambo.

This is a developing story.

