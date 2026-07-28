MK Party factional wars: Mahlangu chastises Manyi over media interviews protocol

Factional wars in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have now entered Parliament, where members are being put on a leash and cautioned against speaking to the media without authorisation.

The new development comes after MK Party spokesperson and former newspaper editor, Sifiso Mahlangu, wrote to his colleague, Mzwanele Manyi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP), telling him to refrain from speaking to the media, as that was not his job description.

Manyi is a close ally of the party’s president, Jacob Zuma, and is the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Last year in May, Manyi, who is a veteran communicator and the former spokesperson of the government communication wing, GCIS, was axed as the MK Party’s chief whip in Parliament, and was replaced by the former speaker of the City of Johannesburg council, Colleen Makhubele, who is now a talk show host.

Manyi serves in several portfolio committees in parliament, including justice and constitutional development and rules.

Last week, Sunday World reported that Manyi, through his role as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, representing the MK Party, called for the immediate suspension of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, saying serious allegations before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry had undermined confidence in her leadership.

Unauthorised interviews

In a scathing letter, seen by Sunday World, Mahlangu told Manyi that conducting unauthorised interviews with the media in the name of the party was not allowed.

“Dear Mzwanele Manyi, the Strategic Presidential Team (SPT) has mandated me to convey this correspondence to you regarding concerns that have arisen about your recent engagements with the media while representing the MK Party. It has come to our attention that you have been conducting unauthorised interviews in the name of the MK Party without the knowledge of either the national spokesperson [Mahlangu] or the head of communications [Sipho Tyira].

“We have also received written correspondence and complaints to this effect and wish to remind you that no person may conduct interviews or comment to the media, including during doorstop interviews, without the express authorisation of either the national spokesperson or the head of communications,” said Mahlangu.

“Furthermore, in matters relating to Parliament, only the MK Party Parliamentary Leader, Dr John Hlophe, and the Chief Whip [Philasande Mkhize] are authorised to issue or submit parliamentary statements to the communications department for dissemination to the media and the public.

“The National Spokesperson remains the official mouthpiece of the organisation. We therefore request that you desist from engaging with the media without the requisite authorisation and ensure that all future media engagements comply with the organisation’s established communication protocols,” said Mahlangu.

‘Comedy of errors all over the place’

Insiders within MK Party told Sunday World that factional battles at the organisation are turning the party into a circus, citing that it was unprecedented for Mahlangu to criticise Manyi in the manner he did.

“What is happening here at MK Party is a joke. There is comedy of errors all over the place. Mzwanele is an MP who represents the interests of the party in Parliament, and when he deals with issues involving matters of committees, he is part of, why does that have to be an issue? Clearly there is an axe to grind that Sifiso, and others have against Mzwanele. In every party, MPs responsible for certain committees are allowed to speak about what they know and do, and what is special about MK Party? This is gate keeping and escalation of factional wars within the organisation,” said an insider.

Another source said that Mahlangu was allegedly advised by some members who are not getting along with Manyi that his job might be on the line and that he should reign in his authority before it was too late.

“Sifiso was told that if he doesn’t enforce his authority, Mzwanele would be roped in to take his job, due to his influence and strategic communication he has as he is also the former boss of government communication at GCIS and the current spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation. Mzwanele’s influence and communications skills are a threat to Sifiso, hence this drama,” said our source.

Established party protocol

Responding to Sunday World, Mahlangu said that the STP, while in a meeting on Monday, was surprised to learn that unauthorised media interviews were being conducted in the name of the party.

“The meeting was attended by the Parliamentary party leader, Dr John Hlophe, and the national spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu. Accordingly, neither the party nor the Parliamentary party leader mandated Mr Manyi to participate in the interview. As an established party protocol, all media interviews conducted on behalf of the party must be authorised through the communications department and, where parliamentary matters are concerned, through the office of the chief whip or the parliamentary party leader,” said Mahlangu.

When asked to comment about Mahlangu’s letter to him, Manyi smiled and said: “Enjoy your day.”

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