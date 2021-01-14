Moegoe of the week: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Johannesburg – Meet Sunday World’s first ‘Moegoe of the week’ for 2021, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Sisulu is our moegoe of the new year for losing her cool when confronted by an activist questioning her about accountability and government’s false promises to provide houses to the poor.

Moegoe Sisulu lost her marbles following an altercation with a housing activist in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi drew the ire of Sisulu and her team when he grilled her about promises of housing and building materials meant to be delivered to the township.

Sisulu berated Swartbooi, telling him he was talking nonsense.

If it’s too hot in the kitchen, moegoe, do yourself a big favour and get out, quickly.

Charmza of the week

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau is our charmza for working hard to eventually get his rightful place in the English Premier League after his club Brighton and Hove Albion recalled him.

The charmza has been on loan over the past three seasons after moving from Mamelodi Sundowns but strict English FA regulations meant he was unable to get a work permit.

Tau now gets the opportunity to realise his long-held dream to play in the Premier League after plying his trade on loan first with Brugge and lately Anderlecht in Belgium.

In Belgium, Tau got the chance to play against some of Europe’s top Uefa players.

Make your mark, Tau dia rora.

