New Royal house emerges to Protect Bapedi Kingship from KK Sekhukhune and Billy Mampuru

By Aubrey Mothombeni
ANC Politician and Member of Royal Family in Sekhukhune Kabelo Matsepe.

Johannesburg – The battle for the control of the Bapedi Kingship has taken another dimension after the passing of Bapedi King Victor Thulare.

This comes after another Royal house has emerged committing itself to protect the interests of the Thulare Royal Family against the unity of former Acting King KK Sekhukhune and Chief Billy Manpuru of the Mamone Royal house.

The two are believed to have renewed their interest in taking over the Kingship of the Bapedi from the Thulare Royal House, according to family insiders privy to the Royal battles over the Throne.


However, Sunday World has established that the duo will face off with another Royal house led by Prince Nkwane Sekoati, one of the longest serving members of the Royal Council who served as Spokespersons of the Bapedi Kingdom.

Prince Nkwane Sekoati, according to those in the Royal Family, is the brother to Chief Billy Mampuru, but it has emerged that the two don’t get along, though they from the same house.

Also read: Bapedi King Victor Thulare has died

Nkwane, who is the son of the daughter of King Sekoati, has allegedly vowed to defend the Throne from KK Sekhukhune and Mampuru’s alliance, and he is allegedly supported by his politician son Kabelo Matsepe who has political influence both in Limpopo and Nationally.

Those close to Nkwane said he has played a significant role alongside his mother Ntepane Sekoati, the daughter of King Sekoati, who is direct descendant of Kgosi Mampuru, who was killed by the Aparatheid government.

But some insiders in the Royal Family, say his plans to protect the Throne, won’t come cheap, and he and his son Matsepe are lobbying the Royal Council members for the creation of a Paramount Chief positions which they want to be occupied by Prince Nkwane.

Other family insiders said Nkwane was also eyeing the Chieftaincy of the Mamone Royal house of Sekoati by dethroning Billy Mampuru who had been deemed by some community leaders as a threat to community interests due to his failure to account for all funds generated from the Jane Furse Mall and Jane Furse in which the community holds 30 percents stakes.

Prince Nkwane Sekoati, Matsepe’s father in the green jacket.

However, according to the Mamone Resident Association, the proceeds from those two ventures, have never been accounted for since they were established, and the allegations are that Billy Mampuru does not want to comply with the request.

Sunday World has seen a letter of demand sent to Mampuru’s administration demanding accountability on the community Trusts especially funds generated from the two complexes.

Speaking on behalf of Royal house, Kabelo Matsepe said the time for accountability has come and said those who beat up their 80 year old aunts accusing them of witchcraft, must realise that their time is over.

He said there was a need to protect the Thulare Royal house and the Kingship from vultures whose sole interests is to divide the nation and benefits alone from the resources of the Nation.

Matsepe said their decision should not construed with intentions to raise their hands for the Kingship, but said theirs was a noble job to protect the Kingship from being hijacked by wrong people.

King Thulare III. The King of Bapedi Victor Thulare of the Bapedi Kingdom in Limpopo has passed away at the age of 40. Image: Twitter.

