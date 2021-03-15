Johannesburg – Italian authorities have moved to prosecute former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, with new evidence showing he was already preparing for a life in Europe before testifying at the Zondo Commission.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the public prosecutor’s office in the Italian city of Siena has requested information from the National Prosecuting Authority for its probe into over €1-million (R18-million) that Agrizzi and his wife, Deborah, allegedly shipped off to Italy to buy a luxury car and property, among others.

Evidence of communication between the prosecuting bodies of the two countries shows that the Italians believe that the transactions by the Agrizzis highlighted “concrete possibility” of money- laundering.

“The investigations carried out by the Italian Guardia di Finanza [an Italian law enforcement agency] have therefore highlighted important criticalities with respect to this financial flow, highlighting the concrete possibility that the sums No escape for Agrizzi as Italians close gap on former Bosasa boss Millions deposited in Italian bank accounts invested in Italy by the suspects, Angelo Agrizzi and Deborah Cindy Agrizzi, are the proceeds of the corruption crimes committed in the Republic of South Africa as predicate crime, and that these operations serve to hinder the identification of this illicit origin,” an urgent request for judicial assistance from the public prosecutor’s office in Siena states.

The office wants to acquire all bank records of the Agrizzis fl owing from a case that was opened by deceased former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family. Gavin’s nephew, Jared, claimed that Agrizzi and Bosasa’s former chief financial officer Andries van Tonder siphoned R37-million from the facilities management company between January 2012 and January 2017.

The Italians also want to interview Jared as a witness.

The probe by the Italian law enforcement agency found that R18-million was paid in several trenches into Deborah’s trust account held in Siena on 21 December 21 2018, December 24 2018 and January 2 2019 – all from First Rand Bank in Johannesburg.

Another transfer was made from Nedbank in Johannesburg on January 3 2019, while on March 1 Agrizzi himself transferred €60 000 from his Italian bank account held by Intesa San Paolo. Agrizzi also transferred €448 000 on March 19 to Claire Elizabeth for “notary power of att orney of notary Claire Elizabeth Thomson”.

The Agrizzis face four to 12 years imprisonment if found guilty of money- laundering. Agrizzi started his “explosive” testimony at the Zondo Commission, in which he claimed Bosasa used to bribe government officials to get tenders, in January 2019 – just days after he and his wife started to make cash transfers to the trust in Italy.

Italian investigators further found that Agrizzi bought a BMW G5X CVC1 in Italy worth €102 000 on May 5 2019 – just over two months after he was arrested, along with six others, charged with corruption, money-laundering and fraud related to the over R1.6bn in Bosasa’s tenders awarded by the Department of Correctional Services.

The authorities found €644 000 in Deborah’s account held at Intesa as of July 2 2019.

Numerous transfers from Agrizzi’s account at Intesa were also made between April 12 2019 and April 21 the same year – arranged by a United Kingdom-based company that manages cryptocurrencies.

“Agrizzi finally modified his residential address by moving it to Italy,” the public prosecutor’s office in Siena said.

Sunday World has also seen an e-mail from the NPA’s investigating directorate (ID) sent to the SAPS’ Johannesburg commercial crime offi ce asking for bank records of the Agrizzis.

“The NPA, especially our office, the investigating directorate, has been charged with compiling the requested information and assisting our Italian counterparts with this official request.

“I have also included some e-mail communication just to appraise you of my discussions with other relevant interested parties, including the prosecutor, Italy, on the matter,” the directorate’s Peter Serunye wrote in a December e-mail.

Hermione Cronje, the ID’s head, is also included in the e-mail sent to about 10 people. Watson said he had always believed Agrizzi would attempt to flee the country to evade prosecution.

“That is why it came as no surprise that when Agrizzi had to surrender his passports to the authorities, his Italian passport was conveniently missing. “It is good to know though, that should he attempt to flee from prosecution here, Italy may no longer be the safe haven he was expecting, and that he will likely be held to account there as well,” he said.

Agrizzi, speaking through his lawyer Daniel Witz, said he had not received any communication from the Italians and NPA, adding he would cooperate should that happen as he had been doing with the Zondo Commission. He said the NPA was aware of the BMW as he as voluntarily disclosed it to them and was also cooperating with the Zondo Commission and SARS.

On allegations of fleeing, Witz said: “I deny this unfounded and untruthful allegation. All of my off shore assets were legally purchased and the South African Reserve Bank received the necessary disclosures. Jared Watson appears to be on a continuous crusade to defame me in the media despite having the opportunity to apply to cross-examine my testimony at the Zondo Commission and has declined to do so.

“Jared Watson also has not seized the opportunity to assist both SARS and the Zondo Commission in uncovering widespread corruption and instead rather chooses to focus his eff orts against me in the media rather than under oath.”

