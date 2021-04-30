No longer Trapped: Shwashwi attends Trapped screening

Johannesburg – Athi Petela is not only beautiful, she is also a great director and writer.

The hottie invited us to the screening of her movie, Trapped, which premiered on SABC.

It’s a beautiful queer love story about feeling trapped, a universal story about love.

It’s a queer film, as she felt the genre is scarce or is always part of a storyline, so, she wanted it to be the actual story.

Stop picketing because there will be screenings around South Africa and you will see the film.

Back to the screening, which was held at the Bioscope, a popular area for an aff air, it was packed. Spott ed Bonie Mbuli but decided to leave her be as she scares Shwashwi. Great to see veteran actress Amanda Quwe, who plays Zola Nombona’s character Mother, hanging with Nombona, as if they forgot the director had said cut.

I must say, I love Nombona, but felt like she should have been on the set of Coming 2 America with a Garden of Eden-inspired dress.

But I guess it could have been prison garb. Athi wowed at the Q&A session and we were left informed and wanting more.

Pity the other lead, the brilliant Thishiwe Ziqubu was nowhere to be seen. I assumed it was because she was booked and busy.

Woah, these young people have stamina. The doors opened at 16:30 and the movie screening was only at 20:20.

Thanks for the welcome drinks, loved Leeroy Jason’s work that was on display. Nice one Athi, we hope to see more queer TV. And you are correct, “there is room for everyone” and we definitely need to hear and see more queer stories.

A well-attended screening and can someone tell Quwe that she can return to her old hairstyle because the movie has premiered.

Great work people, don’t stop.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi