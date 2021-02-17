Pentecostal church leader ‘a cheat, abuser, alcoholic’

Johannesburg – The leader of one of the factions of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), Michael Sandlana, has been rocked by allegations made by his wife, Lethabo Bennedicta Sandlana, which expose him as an adulterous cheat, abuser and illegitimate leader.

The woman, who is said to be currently in hiding as she fears for her life, has also detailed how the church leader has been using muthi, including baboon oil, which was applied on her on the grounds that it would strengthen her. Shockingly, she also reveals that Sandlana, who is believed to be leading 70% of the IPHC branches countrywide, had assaulted her after she questioned him about used and unused condoms she allegedly found at their matrimonial home in Waterkloof Heights, Pretoria, where, she also alleges, she once found him bedding one of the female church congregants.

All these sensational details are contained in an affidavit prepared by Bennedicta for her lawyers, Arnold Johnson Attorneys, who are believed to be preparing to file papers in court.

The couple, according to those close to them, is believed to be heading for divorce after numerous squabbles over the church leader’s alleged wandering eye.

In the affidavit, seen by Sunday World, Bennedicta also reveals that the IPHC leader, who operates from IPHC’s Jerusalema branch, has been having adulterous affairs with more than 10 women at the church.

In the same affidavit, she further reveals that her husband lied to the church when he said their wedding was held in 2014 and blessed by the late church leader comforter Glayton Modise.

She accuses him of leading her astray, saying that he introduced her to sangomas and to alcohol after telling her that it was good for her body, something which she said was contrary to her religious beliefs and those of the IPHC.

The woman accuses Sandlana of forcing her to drink traditional concoctions as she alleges that he once cut her stomach open with a razor and applied baboon oil on her, telling her that it would strengthen her.

The affidavit shows that Bennedicta was asking her lawyers for advice, indicating that she could no longer continue with her marriage to Sandlana.

She alleges that the church leader is also an abuser who always finds a way to humiliate her publicly and privately.

The wife said the IPHC leader was controlling as he had blocked her family and friends from visiting her at their home.

She said she had lost count of incidents during which the church leader assaulted her, noting he had abused her either by pushing her or assaulting her whenever she confronted him about his adulterous affairs with numerous women in the church.

She has listed the names of all the women that she alleges were sleeping with Sandlana, stating that her discovery had led her to craft the affidavit to explore her options.

“My husband has formed a further extramartial relationship with an unknown female and has committed adultery with the said person at the former matrimonial home…”, she said, as she also details how the IPHC leader was having an extramarital affair with another woman, whom she claims he dated before they were married.

She also alleges the church leader has rekindled his relationship with the woman and even bought her a house worth R1-million. In response to the allegations levelled against him in the affidavit, Sandlana and the IPHC church council wrote a letter to the church branches stating that they should not discuss the matter with anyone on social media.

In the same letter issued on Thursday, the council said Sandlana was blackmailed to concede to extreme financial demands by people who threatened to embarrass him if he did not pay them.

Bennedicta declined to comment and said the matter was in the hands of her lawyers.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni