PJ Powers honoured for best traditional female legend at the SATMA Awards

Johannesburg – South Africa honoured it’s loved one PJ Powers, also known as Thandeka, and celebrated all the legends of traditional music in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga at the 15th Annual South African Traditional Music Awards this past weekend.

PJ Powers graciously accepted her SATMA Award for Best Traditional Female Legend Award alongside the greats of Traditional South African music, with whom PJ Powers has been privileged enough to be recognised.

Dressed in Mali South Clothing, PJ Powers represented the colourful nation we are so blessed and proud to be from, and in her speech expressed her gratitude for being chosen by the nation for all these years.

PJ Powers also presented 3 awards with to more legends in the industry, including Master KG for his release which received incredible global success during the pandemic for “Jerusalema”.

The SATMA Awards celebrated 15 years of coming together and celebrating diverse cultures.

“My Culture, Your Culture, One Nation”.

PJ Powers said, “What a fabulous evening at the SATMA Awards! I am so honoured to receive the SATMA Best Traditional Female Legend Award and it feels so good to connect again with all the legends I’ve had the privilege of walking alongside, on this journey in SA music. Thank you SATMA Awards for choosing me for this incredible achievement. Thank you, South Africa, for loving me, unconditionally.”

Thank you for the support! 😘 https://t.co/ZTBo998EIN — Official PJ Powers (@PJPowers1) December 6, 2020

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman