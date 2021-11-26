Police were overstretched over July unrests – says Zikalala

Johannesburg – The KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has described how the July unrest overstretched the police, as they were not able to control the situation during the chaotic time.

During the unrest, the province experienced widespread protests, which resulted in mass killings, looting, torching of malls, stores, buildings and vehicles.

The orchestrated demonstration was in wake of calls for the release of the incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma.

Opportunistic criminal elements appeared to be taking advantage of Zuma’s incarceration to steal and cause destruction.

Over 350 people died during the unrest countrywide, with a huge death toll coming from Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal, where at least 36 people were killed.

While giving his testimony at the on-going SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation, Zikalala said the unrest was planned to say that former president must not be arrested.

When asked about the embattled police to control the situation, Zikalala said the police were overwhelmed with no means to deal with the situation.

“I am not defending the police, they were overstretched, and there’s no way they could have dealt with the situation decisively, hence we called for the army to come and assist,” said Zikalala.

He says whether it was a failed insurrection it depends on how you look at it.

Zikalala insists that he was visible as the KZN’s leader during the violence.

