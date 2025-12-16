Popular DJ Warras becomes latest disk jockey to be gunned down in Gauteng

South Africa’s music industry has been rocked following reports that a popular DJ and nightlife personality was shot and killed at the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s CBD on Tuesday, December 16.

Businessman Rob Hersov identified the deceased as DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, a former 5FM DJ and TV presenter.

In a video circulating on social media, Hersov mourned the loss.

“I’ve just heard the news that my brother, my friend, my fellow supporter of Western civilisation and the Judeo-Christian faith, was murdered today in Johannesburg,” Hersov said.

“I just want to say he was the most loving, compassionate, friendly, honest, open, and decent human being, and it is a tragedy beyond belief. Warras, we love you. We miss you. May you rest in peace.”

While official police details were still emerging at the time of publication, the footage and subsequent reporting confirm that DJ Warras was shot in broad daylight in the vicinity of the Carlton Centre.

Police told Sunday World that they are investigating a murder case following the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in Johannesburg Central on Tuesday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the victim was shot shortly after parking his vehicle in the Johannesburg CBD. According to police, the man was approached by three unknown suspects who opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing,” SAPS said in a statement.

He was born in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where he was raised by grandparents and his mother. He kicked off his media career at the popular YFM in 2008 and was promoted to daytime radio in 2010, where he could be heard on Prime Mode with Shady Lurker. Targeted attacks

DJ Warras’ shooting is part of a troubling trend that has been going on for the past five years, during which time a number of DJs and MCs have been shot—many of them fatally—in what police have frequently referred to as targeted attacks.

The murder of DJ Citi Lyts (Sandile Mkhize) in Soweto in February 2022 was one of the most high-profile cases.

Just weeks later, Soweto was again shaken by the killing of DJ Vintos, who was gunned down outside a nightclub.

Amapiano heavyweight Oupa Johan Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was assassinated in a brazen attack in Sandton in November 2022, causing shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

Investigators later connected his killing to other high-profile murders, establishing it as one of the most notorious cases.

The violence continued into 2024 when Pretoria-based DJ Skinny Deep (Duduetsang Gift Maluleka) was shot dead in Soshanguve in January of that year, while fellow entertainer DJ Vetty survived a separate shooting after leaving a gig in Tshwane.

A few months later, Peter Mashata Mabuse, a veteran MC and DJ, also met his demise in Soshanguve after a performance.

Artists and promoters have repeatedly raised concerns about what they describe as a pattern of targeted killings, often carried out with military-style precision.

Criminal syndicate activity

In several cases, police have suggested the involvement of organised hitmen, while motives have ranged from alleged business disputes to criminal syndicate activity.

As tributes and speculation continue to flood social media, authorities have urged the public to allow investigations to unfold.

Police are expected to confirm the circumstances of the shooting, including DJ Warras’ condition and whether arrests have been made.

For now, the music community is once again left grappling with uncertainty and grief, as another prominent name is added to a growing list of DJs whose lives have been violently taken away.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as police or family representatives release official confirmation.

