President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the Zondo Commission

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Zondo Commission into state capture late next month.

The Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa will give evidence in his capacity as president and former deputy president.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. This is in line with the President’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the Commission,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“The President will give evidence in his capacity as President and former Deputy President of the republic and as president and former deputy president of the African National Congress,” the statement added.

This comes as the commission battles to get former President Jacob Zuma to return to continue with his testimony.

The commission’s chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked the Constitutional Court to jail the former president for his defiance of the commission and an order by the apex court in the land for him to appear before the commission.

Author



George Matlala