Prince Kaybee apologises for working with Mampintsha during Women’s month

Fans were up in arms this week when Prince Kaybee announced that he had a cooked up a killer track with Mampintsha in studio.

This in the wake of women’s month, where fans felt the DJ was being oblivious to women’s struggles, as Mampintsha had previously been accused of abusing Babes Wodumo.

His initial post celebrating the collaboration:

Wozaaa Mpintshoooo🔥Cc: Mampintsha Peekay Mzee KamZa Heavypoint Gepostet von Prince Kaybee am Dienstag, 4. August 2020

However, Kaybee just announced an apology for his lack of judgement and insensitivity. He also said that fifty percent of the proceeds of the track will be donated to charities working toward protecting victims of GBV.

“My recent collaboration with Mampintsha was received with overwhelming love and criticism from my fans. While majority of the audience loved the song others were not happy with the me for teaming up with a man who has been accused of GBV and they vehemently expressed the opposition and disappointment.

I’m grateful that as an artist I have fans who are able to caution me when I’m wrong and this is one of the case where looking back, working with Mampintsa could have offended some of my followers who have been victims of gender based violence.

“I would like to profusely and unreservedly apologize for my lack of judgment and insensitivity. I believe that best form of apology is changed behavior and making efforts to self correct by acting.

“While this action will not reverse the pain and damage caused by Gender based violence, I’ve decided to donate 50% of the proceeds of my collaboration with Mampintsa, Kamza and Peekay to charities and organizations that are working hard to stop the scourge of violence against women and protect victims of violence,” reads his post.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom