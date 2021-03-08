PSL chairman shares condolences after passing of Peter Matlare

Johannesburg – Peter Matlare – Patriot and Active Citizen to the end I met Peter Matlare when he was the CEO of the SABC.

We were renegotiating the PSL sponsorship rights.

His approach was to focus on the audience. He let me know that he knew and took very seriously, that together with the PSL, the SABC was in the audience business.

His thinking was fresh. It was in working on the final presentation by our 2010 FIFA World Cup Bid Committee that vintage Peter came through.

Together with Ravi Naidoo they reworked, overnight, the Audio-visual presentation after it was met with disapproval by the vivacious Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma arguing “we can’t present South Africa that way”.

To me Peter Matlare is the active citizen and patriot that you never needed to ask to do what is right for the nation and the people.

May his soul repose peacefully.

Statement by PSL chairman, Irvin Khoza.

