Ramaphosa says SA will never know the true cost of state capture

Johannesburg – South Africa may never know the true cost of state capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in closing remarks to the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa said as much as it can be established how much public funds were siphoned during the state capture era, it was difficult to calculate the broader costs to the economy and society.

“We similarly cannot quantify the impact of state capture on our standing and image internationally. State capture led to the departure from the public service of highly qualified and experienced people, either because they refused to be part of it or because they presented a threat to those who were part of such activities,” he said.

“It is likely that state capture also discouraged many talented young people from joining government, which has significant implications for the public service of tomorrow,” he added.

“By weakening our security forces and law enforcement agencies, the actions associated with state capture placed the security and integrity of our country at risk,” he said.

“Perhaps the most devastating and lasting cost of state capture and corruption is its effect on the confidence of the people of South Africa in the leaders and officials in whom they placed great trust and confidence and responsibility. State capture has damaged people’s confidence in the rule of law, in public institutions, in law enforcement agencies and, even to some extent, in the democratic process,” he added.

Ramaphosa faced two days of grilling over his role or lack thereof in stopping state capture.

In many instances during questioning by evidence leaders, Ramaphosa pleaded ignorance to state capture activities.

But he took responsibility for his actions during the years of state capture as it happened at the time he was deputy president to former President Jacob Zuma, who, along with the Guptas, are at the centre of capture.

“As a person who occupied a position of authority during the state capture era, I take full responsibility for the choices I made and the actions I took. I will not run away from those decisions. I have also sought to outline some of the measures this administration has taken to end state capture and to put in place corrective measures,” he said.

Ramaphos said while there have been systemic failures, governance lapses and errors, those who engaged in state capture corruption and criminality should face the consequences of their actions.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala