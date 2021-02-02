Rising star Bonolo Phiri finds balance between being an IT specialist and her music career

Johannesburg – Rising star, Bonolo Phiri, is setting the stage to be the next big thing.

The Afro-Soul artist whose music is meditative and self-reflective is taking the industry by storm.

Bonolo, whose music is shaped by her gospel roots and a strong blend of soul results in a musical fixture whose spell you cannot escape.

The North-West University (NWU) Vanderbijlpark Campus alumna, who is an information technology graduate and an IT specialist started singing at church at the tender age of nine.

She got her break in 2019 when she was discovered by Sounds of Joy Records, who recorded her debut single, Ngimtholile.

Last year, the 27-year-old released an EP called Reflections, which she says was inspired by the highs and lows she faced in life.

“I narrate my life through my songs. I also celebrate my victories through my music,” she says.

Bonolo, says her music is influenced by R&B and House singer, Bucie Nqwiliso.

“I look up to Bucie. She delivers her music with so much aplomb and excellence. He voice is a cherry on top,” she says.

The IT specialist says choosing between her IT and a music career was difficult as she excelled in both academia and music.

“At school I was a top achiever and I also excelled on stage. This creates a lot of confl8ct within me,” she says.

She says she later found that her IT and music careers complemented each other.

“Having to make a choice between music and my IT career was a tall task. I am grateful I chose both. I love both careers and I find that they supplement each other. I use music to escape from the boredom of computers, and IT to escape from the chaotic lifestyle of showbiz,” she says.

Since getting her break she has shared the stage with big industry names, including K.O., King Munada, Nokwazi and Major League DJs, among others.

Bonolo encourages those aspiring to be in showbiz to get education before chasing fame.

“Education will never go out of fashion. It is a great thing to fall back on when things do not work out in the cutthroat music business. Never abandon your studies for showbiz,” she says.

Also read: Integrity commission clears Zizi Kodwa of wrongdoing

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba