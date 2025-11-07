Road Accident Fund board places top executives on suspension

The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) has placed three senior executives and the head of the office of the chief executive on precautionary suspension.

The RAF board, chaired on an interim basis by government procurement expert Kenneth Brown, confirmed this news in a statement issued on Friday.

The suspended officials include acting CEO Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni, chief financial officer Bernice Potgieter, and chief governance officer Mampe Kumalo.

Their suspension is with immediate effect.

“The decision was taken to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into certain administrative and governance matters within the organisation,” reads the statement.

“These precautionary measures do not in any way constitute a finding of wrongdoing against the affected officials but are intended to ensure the integrity and transparency of the investigative process.

“However, it reflects the board’s determination to act in the best interests of the organisation, safeguard public trust, and uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct in the management of public funds.”

The statement continues: “During this period, interim arrangements have been made to ensure business continuity and that the fund continues to deliver on its mandate to serve the people of South Africa.

“The RAF remains committed to sound corporate governance, accountability, and the highest ethical standards in all its operations.

“As the investigation is ongoing, the RAF will not be providing further comment at this stage.”

