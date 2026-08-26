Salif Keita pulls plug on Macufe over ‘xenophobic violence’

Malian music legend Salif Keita has cancelled his scheduled headline performance at Macufe in Bloemfontein, Free State, citing concerns over xenophobic violence against African migrants.

The internationally acclaimed singer, who has enjoyed a long relationship with South Africa and has previously performed in the country numerous times, explained in a statement that his decision was driven by his opposition to violence and hatred against fellow Africans.

Keita said the decision had left him with a “heavy” heart because of the country’s historical significance to him and his connection to the continent.

“For over 50 years, Africa has not just been a place I visit—it is who I am. South Africa, in particular, has always welcomed me as a brother, not just an artist. That is why my heart is so heavy today. I cannot ignore the reports of xenophobic violence against our African brothers and sisters,” he said.

“When I see migrants attacked, I do not see “politics.” I see people looking for work, safety, and dignity. This does not match the South Africa I know—the South Africa that stood with Mali, and the South Africa that Nelson Mandela built,” added Keita.

He recalled that in 1988, he sang at the Wembley Stadium in London for Mandela because apartheid was a shared struggle by all Africans.

“Today, that same conscience forces me to make a painful decision… Please hear me clearly. This is not a rejection of you, the people. It is a rejection of hate. I understand the frustrations. But pain cannot become hatred toward our fellow Africans. Colonial borders separate us on a map, but they must never divide our humanity. To be clear, I am not closing the door on South Africa. I am closing the door on violence,” said Keita.

He acknowledged that South Africans may have legitimate frustrations but warned that these should not translate into hostility towards migrants from other African countries.

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Keita ended his message by saying he hoped to return to South Africa when conditions allowed, not simply for entertainment but to promote dignity and ubuntu.

“When the time is right, I will return—not for applause, but for healing, dignity, and ubuntu. I step back in love and sorrow. But I will sing again when our shared humanity wins,” he said.

Questions have already surfaced over any financial commitments that may have already been made to Keita in connection with his appearance at Macufe.

Sunday World reached out to the Free State MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Zanele Sifuba, and departmental spokesperson Tankiso Zola, about how much public money, if any, had already been paid to Keita or his representatives, whether the money could be recovered and who would be held accountable for any financial loss arising from the cancellation, however, both of them had not responded to detailed questions sent to them at the time of publishing.

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