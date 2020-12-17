Sha Sha goes global in 2020, nabbing an international award and pushing boundaries.

Johannesburg – Sha Sha’s story reads like fiction after a chance encounter with a cab driver led her to meet and collaborate with critically acclaimed hit maker, DJ Maphorisa.

Fast-forward to 2020 and the Zimbabwean songstress beat off some stiff competition to become the winner of this year’s BET Award for Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act.

Add to this her SAMA nominations for Best Collaboration for “Tender Love featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small” and Rest Of Africa Award and this really has been the year that Sha Sha has come into her own, one year after the release of her debut EP Blossom.

Her latest single and video for “Woza” also sees The First Lady of Amapiano championing an anthem that boldly urges you to live in the moment.

Accompanied by a bright and bold music video directed by Nate Thomas (Simmy “Ngiyesaba”, DJ Sliqe “Spaan Saam featuring Kwesta”) and Nigel Stockl, “Woza” issues a strong summon to the dance floor this summer that’ll be hard to resist.

Watch the ‘Woza’ video below:

