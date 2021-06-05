Shwashwi: Celeb fallouts that took us by surprise

Johannesburg – Who can forget the good life Somizi and Bonang were serving their “haters” during happier times, but this friendship unfortunately died shortly before Mohale was born.

• Somizi is no stranger to short-term friendships, who can forget his brief friendship with Unathi?

These two used to take endless selfies off and on set, but right now, they don’t breath the same air. The only pictures of them together are their publicity shorts from M-Net.

• Can someone give Somizi a lifetime achievement award for the most beefs. What happened between him and TT Mbha?

• Once upon a time actress, singer and chef Lucia Mthiyane and singer Kelly Khumalo were besties, even wearing matching clothes, but as we all know in Celebville nothing lasts forever, just like this friendship.

• Who can forget Lorna Maseko and Bonang during their happier times, girls were serving us good life on social media, from shampopo to expensive handbags and overseas trips, we can only wonder what happened or who happened.

• Zinhle and Bonang used to call each other wifey on social media, little did Zinhle know that Bonang was also playing hubby with AKA, drama!

• Thembi Seete and actress Lerato Zah Moloi tried this industry sisterhood thing, but sadly a man came between them, and now they both have same baby daddy. Weird things do happen for real, fortunately they will never meet at maintenance court because daddy is responsible and rich.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author