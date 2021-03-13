Shwashwi: Celebreties answer quickly, I’ve some luxury cars to hide

Johannesburg – So Johanna Mukoki, since we read you are single, would you consider a younger guy who loves red?

Why is Fikile Mbalula so stressed?

This week he dismissed a plea to fix potholes and was insulted by Twitter before his department came to his rescue.

Mbalula, are you fine?

Covid anxiety?

• When is Rebecca Malope changing that hairstyle as we found scissors and clippers?

• How many of the Real Housewives of Durban do bleach?

• Will actress Pearl Thusi please forgive and get along with socialite Bonang Matheba as they have more in common than they know.

• When is Mara Louw’s legend concert so we can reminisce about the 80s and 90s?

• Has Pastor Mboro’s followers returned now that Bushiri is gone, and did he take those shiny suits with him?

• Is Lebo M still in love with his ex-wife Nandi as the drama never ends?

• When KG Moeketsi said social media superstars are not radio material, was she talking about anyone in particular?

You know when she correctly said: “Online fame will not equate to skills behind the microphone.”

Should we ask someone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kgomotso Moeketsi (@kgomotso.moeketsi)

• How do some of these politicians and beauty queens stay looking hot besides liposuction? Jogging?

• Spotted Phat Joe looking very yummy for a married man. Can you please let yourself go?

• Great to see Kim Jayde looking so glam and sophisticated for a change.

Loved the olive Quiteria gown.

Is the relationship getting serious? You know, right?

• Can our celebrities learn some grace from Chef Siba Mtongana, who stays in her lane and makes great TV?

• Peggy-Sue Khumalo, the most graceful Miss South Africa, we hope you are still a beauty and teaching them to look after their wealth. Are you?

So Miss Lira, have you got a new man yet or is it private this time around? We like private affairs.

Congrats Thuso Mbedu for your role in The Underground Railroad. We are so proud of our dark beauty. Just goes to show that you don’t have to be yellow, just have talent.

Why are people so upset that uMamkhize is set to make an appearance on Uzalo?

How does it impact your existence?

She was quoted saying she is giving people what they want.

We assume she is talking about Andile and the soccer team.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi