Breaking News

Shwashwi: Celebs answer quick … I think chomee might buy another car

By Ashley Lechman
Kenny Kunene

Johannesburg –  • Why was Kenny Kunene an Natioal Arts Council board member, and what was the criteria?

• Khusela Diko, have you really been told to step aside or are you working from the Union Buildings? You can confide in Shwashwi.

• Natasha Mazzone, you know you can still apply for post-matric education, right? Education will open a new world for you, sisi, and you will also learn about the dangers of chemicals. Keen?


JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 11: Democratic Alliance (DA) member Natasha Mazzone during an interview on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mazzone, who is a deputy chair of the DA federal council, was embroiled in a series of heated arguments when after she was appointed the party’s spokesperson. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

• We love it when folk do well and congratulate Moshe Ndiki who recently launched a spice range. We are not sure if he was inspired by Somizi Mhlongo or his spicy love life that involved candlestick holders. Either way, well done and live in peace.

Moshe Ndiki

• Whatever happened to Zam Nkosi and Nkhensani Nkosi of Stoned Cherrie. Are they with the Sungoddess crew or did Maxhosa show them the flames?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 24: Khensani and Zam Nkosi at the Luminance store Launch on July 24, 3013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)

• Will Enhle Mbali expose it all in a book and movie or just True Love?

Enhle Mlotshwa. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

