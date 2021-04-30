Shwashwi: Celebs answer quick … I think chomee might buy another car

Johannesburg – • Why was Kenny Kunene an Natioal Arts Council board member, and what was the criteria?

• Khusela Diko, have you really been told to step aside or are you working from the Union Buildings? You can confide in Shwashwi.

• Natasha Mazzone, you know you can still apply for post-matric education, right? Education will open a new world for you, sisi, and you will also learn about the dangers of chemicals. Keen?

• We love it when folk do well and congratulate Moshe Ndiki who recently launched a spice range. We are not sure if he was inspired by Somizi Mhlongo or his spicy love life that involved candlestick holders. Either way, well done and live in peace.

• Whatever happened to Zam Nkosi and Nkhensani Nkosi of Stoned Cherrie. Are they with the Sungoddess crew or did Maxhosa show them the flames?

• Will Enhle Mbali expose it all in a book and movie or just True Love?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi