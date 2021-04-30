E-edition
Shwashwi: Filthy behavior aside, can we unearth raw talent

By Ashley Lechman
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 2: Communications Minister Dina Pule on April 2, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

Johannesburg – Can these telenovelas please stop using the same actors because we have new talent, and are bored of the same facial expressions.

• Can male politicians tell us which of them have had liposuction because we are doing a survey for someone. Oh, and we are not blind.

• Whatever happened to Dina Pule, and why does no one want to answer?


• So, you celebrities who sleep with married men, do you honestly think we do not know? Also, where did you learn such filthy behaviour?

Phat Joe: Congrats Phat Joe on hosting another Real Housewives Reunion show.

Will Thabo Mbeki please make himself more accessible as Shwashwi still thinks you were our finest president – especially with that pipe. Older men are so hot. Call me!

14 December 2005. South Africa. President Thabo Mbeki.

Is Tokyo Sexwale alright or is everyone jealous of him as the man has an island?

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – 4 December 2009: Sol Kerzner Tokyo Sexwale ahead of the final draw for the Fifa World Cup in Cape Town on Friday, 4 December 2009. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Sharief Jaffer)

