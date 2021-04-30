Shwashwi: Filthy behavior aside, can we unearth raw talent

Johannesburg – Can these telenovelas please stop using the same actors because we have new talent, and are bored of the same facial expressions.

• Can male politicians tell us which of them have had liposuction because we are doing a survey for someone. Oh, and we are not blind.

• Whatever happened to Dina Pule, and why does no one want to answer?

• So, you celebrities who sleep with married men, do you honestly think we do not know? Also, where did you learn such filthy behaviour?

Will Thabo Mbeki please make himself more accessible as Shwashwi still thinks you were our finest president – especially with that pipe. Older men are so hot. Call me!

Is Tokyo Sexwale alright or is everyone jealous of him as the man has an island?

Shwashwi