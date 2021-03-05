Shwashwi: Ignore peanut gallery, we just love the new names

Johannesburg – Celebs answer quickly, I have paint to watch dry.

• So apparently Somizi is “gowishing” because his husband prefers a gadget to him.

Well what can we say?

Why is he shocked?

Did you insult him as well? Yawn.

• Can somebody please tell me: Is anyone bothered by the Budget speech and do they even believe half of it? Shwa doesn’t.

When you can’t look after people during a pandemic and suddenly announce large amounts and make promises to the same people, one stops being gullible.

• It’s about time Africans are reflected on their continent and we love the new names, especially East London Airport, which is now King Phalo Airport. Gqeberha, which used to be Port Elizabeth, sounds like a furry animal, while Maclear or Nqanqarhu is enough to scare the local village children.

Oh, the peanut gallery suggests you call Port Elizabeth, GQ. Many are laughing at the names, which have great significance, and it’s not funny.

Someone said they tried to book a flight and the search engine took him to Guatemala.

Another claimed he tried to pronounce Port Elizabeth’s new name and his furniture started to levitate. It’s not funny … maybe a little bit.

• How does radio personality Nonn Botha stay so hot while her age mates resemble odadobawo? Please teach them. We love the new hair!

• Crazy that some folk were going on about Brenda Ngxoli’s “inability” to act. Shwa thinks she is brilliant.

• Are there any hot celebrities who have not had plastic surgery? Can you post your pics from the 90s? This is for men and women.

• The woman who threw her panties over her face as a mask in full view of shoppers this week – were they clean?

• Will DJ Zinhle toast to AKA with her new bubbly?

Is the launch of the BLVD drink and AKA’s engagement a coincidence?

