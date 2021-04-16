Shwashwi: It’s called brunch for a reason, fool!

Johannesburg – Shwa loves things.

So off I went to a brunch in Midrand.

It was great to see Theo from Boom Shaka at BreadBox Studio for a G.H. MUMM BRUNCH, which started three hours late because black folk don’t invest heavily in watches.

It was a brunch, which ended up being a lunch.

I loved the food prepared by Chef Chi-Chi, which had to be changed to accommodate the new time.

Yes, Theo is his usual sweet self and is buff these days.

He looked like the Hulk. We liked the look.

We also liked his wife and hope they continue keeping it private as it is a relationship, not a branding exercise.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi