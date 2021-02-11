E-edition
Shwashwi: Romeo and Basetsana – the stuff dreams are made of

By Ashley Lechman
Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.

Johannesburg – Talking about the #Over- 40challenge, how old is Somizi? He swears like he is still in his early 20s. He must not confuse his age with that of Mohale.

• Black Twitter should drag Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo to the challenge.

The two look like what dreams are made of.


And the fact that they have been married for so long should serve as an inspiration to Lebo M.

• Well done Pearl Thusi on your latest film. They may say you can’t act but the directors clearly disagree.

When are you coming home, hun? DJ Zinhle seems to miss you.

Pearl Thusi

• Can Jacob Zuma just do the right thing as the drama is getting a tad stale?

• When will Floyd marry Lorna? We just love weddings and free cake.

Lorna Maseko

• Whatever happened to Noni Gasa and is she gone?

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – March 30: Noni Gasa during SA Fashion Week on March 30, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

• It was interesting to see analysts dissecting the meeting between Baba and Juju as if the agenda was put out. What happened to keeping one’s mouth shut when one does not have enough facts?

Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema.

•Is Edwin Sodi alive and well? Married celebrities are safe, for now.

Edwin Sodi being taken into custody by the Hawks.

