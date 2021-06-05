Shwashwi: Stars who faded in front of our eyes

Johannesburg – Stars come and go, and we often wonder what happened to them.

Some change careers after experiencing the not-so-glamorous part of fame and others simply vanish into thin air.

• Early 2000s had too many promising young stars. Who can forget child star actor Wright Ngubeni, who was every parent’s dream child playing the young Jonathan Motene on Generations?

After a few scandals and run-ins with the law, he eventually vanished.

• Hip hop group Jozi was everyone’s favourite in the early 2000s.

They had all the star quality ingredients from the looks, style and finesse, but unfortunately, they had no staying power.

• Early 90s was all about RnB, and international stars like Brandy and Monica were household names.

Here at home we had our RnB sensation Ntokozo, who had both the looks and talent, but after making a few bad decisions, including dating Msawawa, she mysteriously went off the music radar.

• Singer and rapper Toya Delazy topped almost all the chats while collecting most awards, however, we all went to bed and when we woke up she was out of sight.

Is she maybe fulfilling her “princess” duties as we all know she is from the royal family?

• Remember a group called Denim and the lead singer Bobo who was Thembi Seete’s long-time boyfriend, what happened to them?

• What happened to TV presenter Hlengiwe? She had a promising career and she was cute.

• Remember Tshisa actor Bongani Masondo, who also dated Mbali Entle before she tasted the good life (Black Coffee). After becoming a sangoma, we never heard from him. Mbali, in case you want to bring back a lost lover, I am sure your ex can help.

• Who can direct us to Boom Shaka member Junior’s house?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi