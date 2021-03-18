Shwashwi: The soapie that is the British Royals

Johannesburg – So Oprah scored herself a nice gig and a nice paycheck for the soapie that is the British Royals.

Queen Elizabeth (which Shwa has dubbed Queen Gqeberha) must be seething after that hot expose by her own grandson Harry, nogal.

But Shwa ain’t surprised from any of the scandals out of that palace. Racism is ingrained in their ugly DNA. And neither is Shwa disgraced by the likes of British journo Piers Morgan.

This one thinks his opinion is the only one that matt ers. He’s like a child who grew up alone and had his toys taken away.

You know what Shwa thinks, Morgan is bitter coz deep down he crushes on the lovely, strong and fierce Meghan, and she won’t have him.

And it took yet another black woman to tell him to listen as he may learn something.

Sadly, the sod didn’t learn a thing from the fiasco, walked off set and tweeted his proud moment.

Well, good riddance!

Shwa hopes Meghan becomes the leader she was born to be and continues to wear pants in the relationship.

It’s time black women show the world how we deserve to be treated.

On another note, is Oprah still claiming to be dating Stedman Graham?

