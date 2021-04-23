Shwashwi: Things celebs do that left us in shock, stitches

Johannesburg – Sometimes celebs walk into situations or do things that could have been prevented.

As we know by now, some celebs do things to please strangers or fans, such as getting married, posting pictures of expensive things citing inspiration meanwhile it’s all humble bragging.

This week, we decided to compile a list of unnecessary events that took place, but before that, our hearts go out to the gentle giant who lost the love of his life.

Rest well, Anele Tembe! And strength to Kiernan AKA Forbes on the traumatic loss of your fiancé.

Embrace your other side, sisi

Was there a need for Unathi not to take a compliment from her follower who posted her pic before and after, calling it cyberbullying?

We all have ugly pics of ourselves lingering somewhere, get on with it, not everything is Maya Angelou inspired, relax!

Brace yourself for Season 2

Big up to Gomora for scoring a second run on our small screens.

With season one set to end in a climax, Katlego Danke and Zolisa Xaluva will return for the second season with the two main families turning against each other in a story of more heartbreak, shocking revelations and a death that will upset viewers.

But is Alexandra that dangerous in real life?

Of relationships and taxi branding

Uncle Pravin Gordhan is to Cyril Ramaphosa what oom Carl Niehaus is to Ace Magashule. Talk about toxic relationships. Talk about what a mess amaqabane ka Tambo have become.

Did you hear Mr Fix threatening a poor tax operator by having step-aside faces on his taxis?

Mbaks’ got balls, bo Mageza will hurt you, young man. Still on the topic of branded taxis, when will ANC benefactors have a “hands off public funds” branding on their taxis, or is the taxpayer money too sweet to take your dirty hands off?

Just asking, no need to send inkabi Shwa’s way.

Girls behaving badly … straatmeits!

There was no need for Brinnette Seopela and her BFF Gugu Khathi to go ghetto on fellow Housewife cast member Kristal Kay. Even go as far as changing shoes in the car to “properly” do the bad deed, and now you gonna blame the media and call them haters for reporting what you did?

Mara why spoil the fun, Norma?

Norma Mngoma could have just said no to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

There was no need to raise our hopes as the nation, knowing that she was going to withdraw. Now most friendships are broken because of you.

People have no content to gossip about.

The real question is whether Norma did a U-turn when she realised that spilling the beans would leave her with a pie on her face too?

Or was there a sweet-nyana deal on the side?

Or did we have a “imagine this on your mouth rendezvous”?

There was also no need for Malusi Gigaba to take that sexy video, he left us with dirty imaginations.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi