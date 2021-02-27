Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – Shwashwi has some questions for those that are in the public eye that needs some answers.

How is Katlego Maboe? We told you the boys’ club would have him employed in no time.

Did we lie?

We will only write about beautiful people like Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe who is a successful business guru and inspiration to all.

Andile Mpisane, they allege your mother bought you a football club at which you are chairperson and a player – the most ridiculous thing we have ever heard, unless you are that good. Is it true?

Can somebody tell us what happened to Zodwa Wabantu’s fragrance as Mother’s Day is around the corner.

On the topic of Durbanites, are Mampintsha and Babes still together or is it for the image and attention as these things are common in Egolihood?

We are so proud when we see our veterans not discarded and still contributing to the arts like John Kani and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. Who did I leave out?

Skhumba is still seen as the best comedian by social media users and he is not arrogant and unapproachable. Can you teach them? It’s a job not a calling.

Can folk leave Khanyi and Kelly alone if they want to bleach as it’s society that makes them want to change their looks. But is it society or marketing?

Before:

After:

Can the masses tell us who is pretty, Mihlahli or Ntsiki Mazwai? Mazwai seems to fantasise that she is.

Can Gail and Kabelo Mabalane tell us why they suddenly resemble each other? Must be the eight year marriage mark.

What does Bujy Bikwa do these days?

Did the Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba think she would survive unscathed? Ag, shame!

Does Boity really think her ancestors are powerful enough to gift her a man? Must be that sangoma power.

Also read: Masechaba Khumalo accepts ancestral calling and is now a qualified Sangoma

Will Gugu Khathi finally give us a glimpse of what makes her tick in the Real Housewives of Durban, or is she an unpaid actor like husband Tira?

What does Maphorisa hope to achieve by naming his song Duduzane Ka Zuma?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi