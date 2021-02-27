E-edition
Breaking News

Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

By Ashley Lechman
Gugu Khathi

Johannesburg – Shwashwi has some questions for those that are in the public eye that needs some answers.

How is Katlego Maboe? We told you the boys’ club would have him employed in no time.

Did we lie?


Katlego Maboe

We will only write about beautiful people like Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe who is a successful business guru and inspiration to all.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe attends Keep A Child Alive’s 12th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KCA)

Andile Mpisane, they allege your mother bought you a football club at which you are chairperson and a player – the most ridiculous thing we have ever heard, unless you are that good. Is it true?

Andile Mpisane.

Can somebody tell us what happened to Zodwa Wabantu’s fragrance as Mother’s Day is around the corner.

On the topic of Durbanites, are Mampintsha and Babes still together or is it for the image and attention as these things are common in Egolihood?

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo

We are so proud when we see our veterans not discarded and still contributing to the arts like John Kani and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. Who did I leave out?

NEWTOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 23: Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse performs at the Hansa Festival of Legends in March 23, 2013 at the Bassline in Newtwon, South Africa. The music festival paid tribute to the life and music of Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Kevin Sutherland)
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND 24/03/2013

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA DECEMBER 01: Dr John Kani at the GQ’s Man of the year awards 2019 in Johannesurg, South Africa on December 01, 2019. The awards are focused on, the individuals who influence the worlds cultural, sport and entertainment in the most drastic way.(Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Skhumba is still seen as the best comedian by social media users and he is not arrogant and unapproachable. Can you teach them? It’s a job not a calling.

Skhumba

Can folk leave Khanyi and Kelly alone if they want to bleach as it’s society that makes them want to change their looks. But is it society or marketing?

Before: 

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – January 21: Khanyi Mbau during AFI Audi Fashion Week on January 21, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

After: 

Khanyi Mbau

Can the masses tell us who is pretty, Mihlahli or Ntsiki Mazwai? Mazwai seems to fantasise that she is.

Can Gail and Kabelo Mabalane tell us why they suddenly resemble each other? Must be the eight year marriage mark.

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 28: Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane and his wife Gail attends the South African Music Awards on April 28, 2014 in Sun City, South Africa. 2014 Marks the 20th year for the Awards Ceremony. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

What does Bujy Bikwa do these days?

Bujy Bikwa

Did the Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba think she would survive unscathed? Ag, shame!

Does Boity really think her ancestors are powerful enough to gift her a man? Must be that sangoma power.

Also read: Masechaba Khumalo accepts ancestral calling and is now a qualified Sangoma

 

Boity Thulo

Will Gugu Khathi finally give us a glimpse of what makes her tick in the Real Housewives of Durban, or is she an unpaid actor like husband Tira?

Gugu Khathi

What does Maphorisa hope to achieve by naming his song Duduzane Ka Zuma?

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 29: DJ Maphorisa performs at the DJ Maphorisa and Kabza da Small Live Show at FNB Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza da Small are South African DJs and record producers. The pair collectively known as Scorpion Kings released their third studio album called Scorpion Kings Live. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA- 10 September 2010: President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma during the interview at his office in Sandton. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft)

Sunday World

Author


