Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – Does Masechaba Khumalo even know what she wants to be?

From failed radio presenter to a questionable spokesperson for the Department of Arts and Culture.

Now a sangoma? Haai Ke!

Shwa has serious doubts about the latter.

While everyone questions how Lionel Ritchie has scored himself a 16 valve, no one is asking how old Lasizwe’s bae is? 45? No? Yes?

Will Moonchild finally reveal on her new reality show what happened to her “private sex club” that she was going to open?

It is great to hear Tumi Morake on Motsweding FM. Hope you continue to stand your ground like you did on Jacaranda. Will you?

Lovely to hear that Sophie Ndaba is still happily married as we could not cope with another surname change. Ndaba is still the most significant, though.

Can Kim Kardashian tell Shwa if the marriage to Kanye was just for ratings?

So has Mohale moved on to somebody who compliments him or is he still in Qwaqwa?

Minnie Dlamini Jones should have another baby as she makes such beautiful kids.

Will Thando Thabethe please date men worthy of her?

You’re talented and the nicest in the industry, please don’t look for him as he will find you.

Author



Shwashwi