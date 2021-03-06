E-edition
Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

By Ashley Lechman
Thando Thabethe

Johannesburg – Does Masechaba Khumalo even know what she wants to be?

From failed radio presenter to a questionable spokesperson for the Department of Arts and Culture.

Now a sangoma? Haai Ke!


Shwa has serious doubts about the latter.

Masechaba Khumalo

While everyone questions how Lionel Ritchie has scored himself a 16 valve, no one is asking how old Lasizwe’s bae is? 45? No? Yes?

Lionel Ritchie and partner Lisa Parigi

Will Moonchild finally reveal on her new reality show what happened to her “private sex club” that she was going to open?

Moonchild

It is great to hear Tumi Morake on Motsweding FM. Hope you continue to stand your ground like you did on Jacaranda. Will you?

KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 15: Comedian and media personality Tumi Morake poses for a portrait during an interview at Emperors Palace on December 15, 2017 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Morake opened up her career as well as some of her 2017 experiences where she was embroiled in a racism scandal. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alaister Russell)

Lovely to hear that Sophie Ndaba is still happily married as we could not cope with another surname change. Ndaba is still the most significant, though.

Sophie Ndaba during the Metro Music Awards on February 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Can Kim Kardashian tell Shwa if the marriage to Kanye was just for ratings?

Kim Kardashian

So has Mohale moved on to somebody who compliments him or is he still in Qwaqwa?

Minnie Dlamini Jones should have another baby as she makes such beautiful kids.

Will Thando Thabethe please date men worthy of her?

You’re talented and the nicest in the industry, please don’t look for him as he will find you.

Thando Thabethe

