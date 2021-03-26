Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – First a co-ownership in a Japanese restaurant and now an Air B&B for Oskido?

Tell Shwa, just when did you become this superb businessman?

Just how did Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B convince the stuck up Grammy organisers to perform WAP live? How uncomfortable did the men feel? Here’s to more female power girls!!!

It was a hectic couple of days with celebrations from celebrities from all walks of life, so we decided to sing happy birthday to Lira, Lootlove and Nhlanhla Nciza. May you fi nd everlasting love with men as hot as you are, your exes …. damn

Is Thapelo Mokoena still the sexiest man in South Africa or has he been replaced as there is currently no people’s bae now? Where are the hot men?

We miss Zodwa Wabantu and her toy boy whose name could only have been toy boy.

We applauded Duduzane Zuma for paying fees for, UKZN students years ago, and we’re amused Andile Mpisane stole the idea and is giving students cash to pay off their fees too. I wonder which other gentleman from the area will hand out 200k like Andile to pay for fees, Tira?

Wanda Baloyi, what are you up to in Maputo and please bring us some men, not Kabomo look-alikes, promise dear?

So, Nonhle Thema we saw you with Jenna Clifford.

Are you getting sponsored earrings and bracelets or just posing with them on?

Oh, and how is the fragrance doing as we have loved it for years?

Celebs answer quick, we think we spotted Uyanda Mbuli.

• Where is Andile’s Ayanda Thabethe finding all these empty parking lots to pose in? We have been looking.

• If you were wondering what happened to 90s TV presenter Shane Maja, well, the last time we saw him he was working on a street buskers programme aimed at developing community talent around Gauteng. Nice one, Mr Mamepe.

Remember the days when Robert Marawa was with Babalwa Mneno, or was it Pearl Thusi?

We can, it was lit, and Rob was always smiling.

Whatever happened to Dina Pule, Shwa is sure all is forgiven, right?

Author



Shwashwi