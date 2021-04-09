Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs, did Nasty C just compare himself to Eminem?

Johannesburg – Did Letoya Makhene ever find the “friend” who spilled the beans that she couldn’t afford her restaurant bill? Why do you have such friends, nana?

Kabza and Maphorisa are ecstatic because Usher was seen dancing to Sponono. Do you think you’ve arrived now? Stop!

Your amapiano jams are best without the Americans acknowledging.

Can Mbali Nkosi please tell Shwa why she and Kaizer Motaung Junior broke up? Was it a matter of a leopard not changing its spots?

Can Ntando Duma tell Shwa why she decided acting was her calling?

Will Metro FM ever be the same? Who will listen to them now with the likes of Mo Flava, Pearl Modiadie and LootLove gone? Shwa is devastated.

So Idols Season 11 winner Karabo Mogane is tying the knot? Jealous down to his fiancée Sinesipho Mbandazayo. You guys make a beautiful pair. Let’s hope it doesn’t end in tears.

When will Cyril Ramaphosa end these family meetings? Is anyone even interested?

Why is Rihanna so shady though? Using Midnight Starring without giving due credit to Busiswa? Sies … and by the way, you can’t sing!

Legendary news anchor Noxolo Grootboom, please pass on your stylist details. Your regalia on that last broadcast was breathtaking. We hope the Boulders Mall fool was watching to see just how stunning traditional attire is. You will be missed on our screens, mama. Thanks for 37 years of service.

Will Nathi Mthethwa resign? Will he take up a condolences spokesman post? Will Ace Magashule ever step aside? Why can’t the entire ANC step aside already? Shwa is gatvol.

Is Nasty C on the same medication that Emtee is on?

Did he really compare himself with Eminem?

Please … No, just No!

Shwashwi