Singer Lloyiso Gijana melts down on stage

Singer Lloyiso Gijana caused a stir when he had an outburst in the wee hours of Saturday at Lemo Fest in Bloemfontein.

According to Lloyiso, he arrived prepared to perform at 11pm only to perform at 1am.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Lloyiso was back stage waiting to perform but only took the stage at 1am.

He said while he was on the stage performing, the organisers kept showing a teaser of the next act Nathi, who was already waiting backstage.

“I am f****n tired of artists being disrespected. Shout out to my fans f**k you Lemo Fest,” said Lloyiso as he walked off the stage.

Shortly after Nathi finished his performance, Lloyiso returned to the stage with event founder Freddie Kenney and both apologised.

“Firstly, I would like apologise on behalf of Lemo Fest, for our backstage problems,” said Kenney.

Lloyiso also apologised for losing his temper and being rude to the audience.

“Firstly, I just want to say thank you to my fans for the way that I acted on stage, I apologise for swearing. Shout to Lemo fest, they threw such a beautiful event for the town and we should be grateful for such great musicians who came out here today. I want to thank you so much for the support,” said Lloyiso.

Sunday World has reached out to the festival organisers for comment.

“Following the on-stage incident involving Lloyiso at the Lovers & Friends Concert during Lemo Fest 2024, we would like to confirm that the matter was amicably resolved. Shortly after the incident, Lloyiso expressed his sincere gratitude for being part of the 2nd edition of Lemo Fest. He also offered a heartfelt apology to the Lemo Fest patrons, the festival organisers, and his fellow performers.

“Our festival is built on the values of unity, respect, and empowerment, and we will continue to strive towards creating a platform where artists, audiences, and local businesses can thrive together.

“We are committed to ensuring that Lemo Fest remains a positive force for economic

development, cultural expression, and social cohesion in our local community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to future events that reflect these core values,” reads the statement.

