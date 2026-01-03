South Africa urges UN to act after Donald Trump ordered attack on Venezuela

The South African government has raised concerns regarding the military attack carried out by the US under its state president Donald Trump’s instructions.

In a statement released by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the government has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to intervene.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “The government of the Republic of South Africa notes with grave concern the recent developments, which were confirmed by the United States, that the USA has conducted ‘a large-scale military strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicholas Maduro, who has been captured along with his wife and flown out of the country’.”

Trampling on UN charter

Phiri also said that South Africa views these actions as a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which mandates that all member states refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any country.

He said that the charter does not authorise external military intervention in matters that are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of a sovereign state.

“History has repeatedly demonstrated that military invasions against sovereign states yield only instability and deepening crisis. Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations. South Africa calls on the UN Security Council, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation,” he said.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said that it was concerning that the US had carried out an attack on Venezuela.

Unlawful conduct

“This action must be condemned in the strongest possible terms because it’s unlawful, both in terms of international law and the laws of the United States of America.

Zibi said that if the US had to carry out military attacks on other countries, it actually need the permission of the US Congress, in which he stated that none whatsoever did happen.

“International law, in any event, prohibits one country attacking another country in order to cause regime change. Attacks on Venezuela had been carried out for many months and this is lawlessness. It is time that lovers of democracy should stand together to condemn this. We call upon the UN Security Council to convene as fast as possible,” said Zibi.

Trump stated on X that the US “has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.”

