Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao dies

Celebrated journalist and editor, Pearl Sebolao passed away in the wee hours of Saturday morning, aged 50.

Sebolao died peacefully after a short-illness at Johannesburg Surgical Hospital in Northcliff in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

At the time of her death, Sebolao was the executive editor of Sowetan newspaper and its online publication based in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Her younger sister Lerato confirmed her passing and stated that the family is devastated as her death took them by surprise.

“Pearl was a darling and a shining diamond of our family. We are still shocked that she is gone. When she passed on, Pearl was surrounded by her loved ones. We are sad that we have lost her as she was a jewel and the woman who held our family together,” said Lerato.

Sebolao, from Meadowlands in Soweto, leaves behind her two children and sister.

Recalled by peers

Her colleagues spoke passionately about her and how they had travelled the world of journalism together.

Sunday World deputy editor Mike Masipa said: “It is a great loss to journalism in this country. Pearl was an experienced journalist who did so much in the background and was always the consummate professional, a cog in the machine that is a newspaper’s newsroom. Quiet and unassuming, she always made people feel welcome and would lend an ear to anyone irrespective of their standing. She will truly be missed by those who had the privilege to interact and work with her.”

Tefo Mothibeli, a former colleague at Business Day said that he was shattered by the death of Sebolao.

“Pearl was such a great person to me, and I would spend my holidays at her home. She was a jolly person who had a sense of humour and she knew how to [treat and] respect other people. I am sad that she is gone. The last time I spoke to her was just last week, and now she is no more. May her beautiful soul rest in peace,” said Mothibeli.

More voices

Managing director of news and media at Arena Holdings, Nwabisa Makunga said in a statement that Sebolao was a quiet force in the newsroom and that she was deeply committed to editorial excellence.

“Her career in journalism spanned many years, and she played an instrumental role in shaping content and guiding teams both at Sowetan and previously as editor of BusinessLive. Her passing is a significant loss to our editorial family.”

Business Day companies and markets editor, Kabelo Khumalo said: “Pearl, as her name suggests, was a highly prized gem. Calm under pressure and kind and considerate to colleagues. The next generation of journalists have been deprived of a mentor and somebody willing to allow others take the glory she contributed to.”

Sowetan editor, Sibongakonke Shoba said: “Pearl was an important pillar of the Sowetan newsroom. She was a meticulous editor, who insisted on editorial excellence. She was also dedicated to mentorship and skills training. She dedicated her time working with our young reporters. Her passing leaves a significant void in our newsroom. We are all deeply saddened by her loss.”

Former CEO of Arena Holdings and businessman Mzi Malunga said that Sebolao was a diligent media executive who worked very hard in various newsrooms.

“Pearl was an underrated editor who was very diligent in her work. I am saddened by her passing. She is the last person I expected to speak about in the past tense. We are saddened by her passing. May her soul rest in peace.”

