Sundowns beat Belgian club to the punch for midfielder Mokoena

Johannesburg – At the rate and speed negotiations are going, SuperSport United star midfielder Teboho Mokoena could be a Mamelodi Sundowns player by the end of this weekend.

Mokoena’s agent, Glyn Binkin, has confirmed that talks are at an advanced stage with the Brazilians, who are steadfast in their quest to land the talented midfielder.

A Sundowns insider has also revealed that it was just a matter of crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s before the Bafana Bafana majestic midfield maestro is unveiled by the Chloorkop-based PSL multiple champions and current league title holders.

“There’s has been a lot of interest from Europe regarding Mokoena. Many clubs have contacted us but there is nothing concrete on the table.

What I can confirm is that talks are at an advanced stage with Sundowns,” Binkin told Sunday World.

“We are weighing our options and it is not good to go for an overseas move that does not make sense.

“The market in Europe is tight and the clubs have cut their budgets. Maybe he can get African experience with Sundowns and play at a bigger stage on the continent.

“We also believe in the player’s ability that he can still move to Europe at a later stage.

We want to thank Stan Matthews for allowing us to talk to Sundowns. We will reveal all if we are able to finalise the deal,” said Binkin.

“There is serious interest in Mokoena from us,” said the Sundowns insider.

“He is a very talented player and Sundowns prides itself by getting the best available talent because we participate in a lot of major competitions. We are just waiting and we will see.”

Sundowns were relentless in their pursuit of Mokoena so much so that they have even matched an offer from an overseas club.

A Joburg daily reported this week that Belgian club RSC Anderlecht had put up a mouth-watering offer of R20-million to show their determination of signing up Mokoena but Sundowns increased the ante by putting R25-million on the table.

This has given Matsatsantsa a Pitori boss Matthews a major headache as he is considering the two offers.

Matthews has not made it a secret that United will release Mokoena when a good offer that will benefit both the player and the club comes through.

In the past, United have done some good business with the Brazilians.

Sundowns have broken the bank to purchase Katlego “Killer” Mphela, Lerato Chabangu, Elias Pelembe, Jeremy Brockie and Aubrey Modiba, to mention a few, from their Pretoria neighbours United.

Other players that crossed the floor from United to the Brazilians are Denis Onyango and Grant Kekana recently.

Sundowns’ executive Yogesh Singh was not available when contacted for a comment.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author