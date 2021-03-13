The impact of Covid-19 on women

Johannesburg – The McKinsey Women in Work 2020 Report indicates that one in four American women consider downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce.

As the report states, the “double-shift” that women have already been working has become even more intense. In South Africa, the Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey shows that of the 3-million job losses reported last year, 2-million were that of women.

For those fortunate enough to have jobs, our days are often filled with technology, ensuring the continuation of children’s education or logistical changes, occupying children while in meetings or presenting, doing general household chores and working late to catch up on work.

Global leaders such as Sheryl Sandberg have raised their concerns, noting that the impact of the pandemic is a threat to the progress women have made in the workplace over the past decade.

This is because of the delicate balancing act and load that so many of us are juggling.

I see it as an opportunity to evolve our approach in business and society when it comes to our new reality.

To support this evolution, our focus needs to rest on diversity, inclusion and training in the workplace. An understanding by employers around the continued and exaggerated need for flexibility goes a long way, allowing women and parents the freedom to serve both their personal and business commitments.

Pervasive feedback indicates that people value the freedom that working from home allows, as long as it is appropriately managed, and as long as trust and commitment is upheld.

This is encouraging.

Inclusivity means an acceptance that people are working from their home environments, and so an expectation around disturbances for both men and women alike, such as children’s voices in the background, allows people to feel more comfortable rather than feeling like they need to be put on mute. Setting up time for casual, judgement- free interactions in which employees are called upon to share their perspectives and opinions have become important for people to remain connected and included.

The pandemic has put the spotlight on business and political leaders and the value that people place on empathy, communication, collaboration, teamwork, relationships, and the ability to motivate.

I am hopeful that this will be sustained well beyond the pandemic.

These are categories many women excel in and given the opportunity to tap into these and use to better society and business could create even more of a platform for women to thrive in the workforce and beyond. Happy International Women’s month.

• Mer is CEO of FNB Loans.

