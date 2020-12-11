E-edition
Breaking News

Thebe Magugu creates uniquely South African face masks with adidas Originals

By Ashley Lechman
International Woolmark Top 6 finalist, Thebe Magugu has announced a limited-edition face cover with adidas Originals. Image: Supplied.

Johannesburg –  International Woolmark Top 6 finalist, Thebe Magugu has announced a limited-edition face cover with adidas Originals.

The International Woolmark Prize celebrates outstanding fashion talents from around the globe who showcase the beauty and versatility of Merino wool.

The African themed face cover draws inspiration from the traditional kitchen tablecloth print, which Magugu says he has always associated with home, comfort, and by extension safety.


This was a natural extension of Magugu’s desire to alleviate social issues in his community, by creating a product that could benefit school children who have limited access to basic needs.

According to Magugu, growing up his mother and grandmother were his biggest influences, and he learnt at an early age that ‘very little’ could be split with those around you.

“It made me aware from a young age about the vastness of the world and its problems. When I went into fashion, I wanted to ensure my brand had this same awareness and played its part to address and alleviate some of these issues,” he said.

The work between adidas Originals and Magugu started in early 2020 when he designed a three-stripe blazer for Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

“adidas Originals and I have core values that intersect. From ideas around the importance of culture and collaboration, to our mission of changing lives through the work we do in fashion. I think this is the first in a long line of collaborative efforts of not only creating beautiful products, but assist society,” said Magugu.

Tshiamo Primary School learners with the face masks. Image: Supplied.

The Thebe Magugu limited edition face covers will be gifted on purchases over R1000 at Sandton and Waterfront Originals stores. 

Sunday World

Author


