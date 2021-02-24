Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash

Johannesburg – Super star golfer, Tiger Woods, had to under go surgery on Tuesday after he crashed his luxury SUV vehicle while driving in Los Angeles County, in America.

According to reports, the vehicle struck the median of a road, crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic and rolled over several times before coming to a stop in a grassy area several meters from where he had been driving.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene and took him to the nearest trauma center where the 45-year-old pro golfer received surgery.

The authorities said that Woods was in serious but stable condition at Harbor-U.C.L.A. Medical Center, and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Daryl L. Osby, the chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said on CNN that Woods had “broken bones in both his legs.”

A statement was posted on Woods twitter account, which said that he had “undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle” and that he was “currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.”

View the tweet below:

Many celebs send their well wishes to the golfer on Twitter. Take a look at the messages below:

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Love you big brother… but We will get through this @TigerWoods — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 24, 2021

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods has lived his entire life under the microscope. A “child-star”. People slandering him right now and speculating about the cause of his crash don’t give a shit about the guy as a human being. Tiger’s given all sports fans some of the best moments in our lives. https://t.co/X39yiFyCdV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 24, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF — buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

LATEST: LA County Sheriff's office says Tiger Woods' injuries are NON-life-threatening.

Great news. pic.twitter.com/njIkTuQwwV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

Damn bro prayers for Tiger Woods 🤦‍♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/vxXcAw8YdD — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 23, 2021

I just want to see this again for Tiger Woods 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GD0Ep6Dplt — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) February 23, 2021

