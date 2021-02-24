E-edition
Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Super star golfer, Tiger Woods, had to under go surgery on Tuesday after he crashed his luxury SUV vehicle while driving in Los Angeles County, in America.

According to reports, the vehicle struck the median of a road, crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic and rolled over several times before coming to a stop in a grassy area several meters from where he had been driving.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene and took him to the nearest trauma center where the 45-year-old pro golfer received surgery.


The authorities said that Woods was in serious but stable condition at Harbor-U.C.L.A. Medical Center, and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Daryl L. Osby, the chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said on CNN that Woods had “broken bones in both his legs.”

A statement was posted on Woods twitter account, which said that he had “undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle” and that he was “currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.”

View the tweet below: 

Many celebs send their well wishes to the golfer on Twitter. Take a look at the messages below:

 

