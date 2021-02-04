Top hair trends for 2021 from Darling Hair

Johannesburg – So, what exactly does 2021 have in store for our hair?

We decided to go to the source and ask some professional hairstylists for their expert insight.

Darling Hair has been the official Hair styling partner for season 16 of South Africa’s biggest competition reality show, Idols SA.

They set the tone for the 10 of the biggest hair trends for the year ahead.

Knotless Braids

Use Darling Hair’s “Do you Braid”

Trending technique of braids with seamless blending of natural hair with the extensions

Natural Twist

Use Darling Hair’s “ Passion Twist”

Natural looking twist with a bit of a messy effect for that unique look

Goddess Locs

Use Darling Hair’s “Crochet Goddess Locs”

Natural looking locs with wavey ends.

Twisted Ponytail

Use Darling Hair’s “Straight Pony”

Softly twisting a ponytail giving it an edgy but elegant look

Classic Afro

Use Darling Hair’s “Afro Bulk”

Versatile classic afro look with a number of ways to wear it

Soft Twisted Kinky Fro

Use Darling Hair’s “Marley Kinky”

Natural style given a layered look for fullness and edginess

Medium Textured Curls

Use Darling Hair’s “Beach Wave”

Curls combed out a bit texture for a romantic soft look

Layered Medium Waves

Use Darling Hair’s – Empress Brazilian

Classic that is constantly re – invented to keep up with the trends

Short Sift Curls

Use Darling Hair’s “Classic Kinky”

Two tone curls with a little styling to give them a fresh look

Layared Bob Dredlocks

Use Darling Hair’s “Jozi Short Dred”

Dreadlocks given a fresh edgy twist

