Top hair trends for 2021 from Darling Hair

Johannesburg – So, what exactly does 2021 have in store for our hair?
We decided to go to the source and ask some professional hairstylists for their expert insight.
Darling Hair has been the official Hair styling partner for season 16 of South Africa’s biggest competition reality show, Idols SA.
They set the tone for the 10 of the biggest hair trends for the year ahead.
- Knotless Braids
Use Darling Hair’s “Do you Braid”
Trending technique of braids with seamless blending of natural hair with the extensions
- Natural Twist
Use Darling Hair’s “ Passion Twist”
Natural looking twist with a bit of a messy effect for that unique look
- Goddess Locs
Use Darling Hair’s “Crochet Goddess Locs”
Natural looking locs with wavey ends.
- Twisted Ponytail
Use Darling Hair’s “Straight Pony”
Softly twisting a ponytail giving it an edgy but elegant look
- Classic Afro
Use Darling Hair’s “Afro Bulk”
Versatile classic afro look with a number of ways to wear it
- Soft Twisted Kinky Fro
Use Darling Hair’s “Marley Kinky”
Natural style given a layered look for fullness and edginess
- Medium Textured Curls
Use Darling Hair’s “Beach Wave”
Curls combed out a bit texture for a romantic soft look
- Layered Medium Waves
Use Darling Hair’s – Empress Brazilian
Classic that is constantly re – invented to keep up with the trends
- Short Sift Curls
Use Darling Hair’s “Classic Kinky”
Two tone curls with a little styling to give them a fresh look
- Layared Bob Dredlocks
Use Darling Hair’s “Jozi Short Dred”
Dreadlocks given a fresh edgy twist
