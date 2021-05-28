Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly spotted having lunch together days after break up

Johannesburg – Daily Show host, Trevor Noah was spotted having lunch with Minka Kelly, days after it was reported that the couple had split up.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told the news organisation, “Minka and Trevor have broken up. Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart.”

The source further said that, Kelly has been “leaning on friends, traveling and keeping busy since their split,” while Noah “has been doing his own thing too.”

The couple went public with their relationship last August, before the pair had been secretly dating for months prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly)

