Tributes pour in for actress Cicely Tyson

Johannesburg – Legendary international actress, Cicely Tyson, a Tony and Emmy award winning actress has died at 96.

After the news of her death broke, tributes poured in from all across the globe for the iconic actress.

Former president, Barack Obama posted the following message:

When Cicely Tyson was born, doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it three months because of a murmur in her heart. What they didn’t know, what they couldn’t know, was that Cicely had a heart unlike any other — the kind that would not only beat for 96 more years but leave a mark on the world that few could match.

In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it.

Cicely wasn’t exactly destined for Hollywood. When she was a child, her mother — a hardworking and religious woman who cleaned houses — didn’t even let her go to the movies. But once Cicely got her education, she made a conscious decision not just to say her lines but to speak her truth.

At a time when parts for actors who looked like her weren’t easy to come by, she refused to take on roles that reduced Black women to their gender or their race. Sometimes, that meant she would go years without work. But she took pride in knowing that whenever her face was on camera, she would be playing a character who was a human being — flawed but resilient; perfect not despite but because of their imperfections. Across all of her performances, in legendary productions ranging from “Sounder” to “The Trip to Bountiful” to “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” she helped us see the dignity within all who made up our miraculous — and, yes, messy — American family.

Michelle and I were honored when Cicely came to the White House to accept the Medal of Freedom, knowing she was one of the many giants upon whose shoulders we stood — a trailblazer whose legacy couldn’t be measured by her Emmys and Tony and Oscar alone, but by the barriers she broke and the dreams she made possible.

We are sending our thoughts and prayers to every member of Cicely’s family and to all of those who loved her. And while we are saddened that her heart finally came to a rest today, there is comfort in knowing that she will always live on in ours.

Take a look at some of the other tributes from social media:

The Howard University family mourns the loss of legendary, award-winning actress Cicely Tyson! We were honored to celebrate her during the 148th Commencement Ceremony in May 2016. #RIPCicelyTyson https://t.co/WNjsDFpPM6 pic.twitter.com/75TupGXwWl — Howard University (@HowardU) January 29, 2021

“It never occurred to me I would be here this long.” Cicely Tyson lived a life of integrity, passion and love. #RIPCicelyTyson 💔 pic.twitter.com/AtjgHKfUsX — Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) January 29, 2021

Legendary is an understatement when it comes to the essence of who you are! Thank you for your existence, your brilliance & tireless efforts to push the culture forward. There will never be another but rest well knowing we will continue to burn the flame you lit. #RIPCicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/IPV15wUhOc — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 29, 2021

One of the greatest artists to ever bless this nation, this world, with her extraordinary genius, commanding grace, and edifying beauty. A noble soul with a transcendent talent and a fierce determination to be herself at all times, paving the way for Black women. #ripcicelytyson pic.twitter.com/TwrZhPKnf5 — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) January 29, 2021

Her wisdom words on Tyler Perry movies🙏🏽❤️ Go well Ms Cicely Tyson. 🕯️ https://t.co/Z8SNC3iTeK — Eve Dithebe (@PUNNYLUV) January 29, 2021

Growing up we watched most of Tyler Perry's series and Cicely was always that Grandmother dropping words of wisdom in his movies. Lol

She lived well!. — Kezia Macbruce (@kezzygrace) January 29, 2021

I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway. Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang… cont: https://t.co/Cnwrw6chXg pic.twitter.com/KwogNifCV8 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 29, 2021

