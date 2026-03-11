US ambassador apologises for “Kill the Boer” remarks

The United States Ambassador to South Africa has apologised after his comments at a business conference appeared to question the controversial “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” court ruling.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Director-General, Zane Dangor confirmed on Wednesday that Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III expressed regret during a diplomatic meeting after Pretoria raised concerns about his speech earlier this week.

Government summoned Bozell

Dangor said the government summoned Bozell as the remarks were interpreted as undermining South Africa’s judiciary.

“We had a discussion today, which was in fact our second discussion since he came to South Africa,” Dangor said.

“Regarding the comments that were reported yesterday, Mr Bozell expressed his regrets that these comments detracted from any impression that he wanted to work with us constructively.”

The controversy stems from a speech delivered at the BizNews Conference in Hermanus, where the ambassador addressed issues affecting the US–South Africa relationship, including rural safety and investor confidence.

Comments seen as undermining SA’s judiciary

His comments drew sharp attention after some interpreted his references to violence against farmers and rhetoric linked to the struggle-era “Kill the Boer” chant as criticism of South African court decisions that ruled the chant is protected political speech when used in a historical or political context.

Dangor said Bozell acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter and apologised for his comments that appeared to question the courts.

“In terms of what happened yesterday, he apologised and expressed regret, and that includes the comment that appeared to be undermining the judiciary,” Dangor added.

US mission in SA issues apology on social media

The United States mission in South Africa has also issued a public apology on social media, acknowledging the government’s concerns.

Dangor said the ambassador used the meeting to reaffirm that Washington recognises South Africa’s historical context and the policies developed to address apartheid-era injustices.

“He also reaffirmed that given our history – and he has been to a few museums, the Apartheid Museum and the District Six Museum – South Africa does need redress policies and measures,” Dangor said.

Policies affecting ownership, property rights

The Hermanus speech acknowledged South Africa’s history but questioned whether some current policies were achieving their intended goals, particularly in relation to investment confidence and economic growth.

In the address, the ambassador said policies affecting ownership and property rights could influence investor decisions if they create uncertainty in the business environment.

Bozell wants to maintain constructive relations

Those remarks, alongside references to rural safety, triggered debate about whether a foreign envoy had overstepped diplomatic boundaries by commenting on matters tied to domestic legal rulings.

Dangor explained that Bozell made it clear during the meeting that he did not intend to challenge South Africa’s constitutional institutions and wanted to maintain constructive relations.

“He concluded that he wants to continue to work constructively with us and the rest of the government on building a mutually beneficial relationship with South Africa and the United States,” Dangor said.

Discussions also about investment

Discussions also touched on broader policy issues raised by Washington, including economic cooperation and how South Africa’s redress measures intersect with investment.

The diplomatic exchange comes at a sensitive moment for the bilateral relationship as both governments seek to balance policy differences with maintaining strong economic ties.

Efforts to stabilise SA-US relationship

More than 500 American companies operate in South Africa, employing over 250,000 people. The United States is one of the country’s largest investment partners.

Despite the controversy, officials on both sides indicated that dialogue would continue as they seek to stabilise the relationship and address areas of disagreement.

