Watch local celebs take up Zozobini Tunzi’s TikTok dance challenge to raises awareness on GBV

Johannesburg – We all know that dancing has the power to lift spirits and bring on a sense of freedom and happiness, however, what can be more powerful is dancing with a purpose.
Short-form mobile video platform, TikTok, in collaboration with 1st for Women, have officially launched #MyBodyStandUp – a powerful dance challenge that aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence.
This challenge goes alongside a newly released track created by award-winning singer Lira, electronic group GoodLuck, former Jamali member Mariechan and local rapper Gigi Lamayne, called My Body, which Zozibini is asking locals to stream in support.
Every time the track is streamed, downloaded or bought, all proceeds go towards the 1st for Women Foundation which supports gender-based violence eradication programs in South Africa, and Miss Universe is calling on us all to join.
As something close to Zozobini Tunzi’s heart, she is calling on TikTok users to make their contribution and support the cause.
In her video, she encourages users to stream this powerful anthem to contribute to the 1st for Women Foundation which has been helping victims and survivors of abuse.
We are challenging you to stand up to woman abuse with 1st for women and the #MyBodyStandUp challenge
To further drive awareness around gender-based violence and the soundtrack, local celebrities and creators have joined this powerful dance challenge – take a look at their dance moves below:
Gigi Lamayne:
#MyBodystandUp I nominate you to join me ! Check out the hashtag #MyBodyStandUp and let’s spread the word! More streams, more women are helped.
Justin De Nobrega:
Stream 1st for Women’s, My Body (Stand Up). Proceeds go to 1st for Women Foundation to fight woman abuse.😌#MyBodyStandUp #ad
Kelsey Maggott:
Stream 1st for Women’s My Body (Stand Up) ft @GoodluckOfficial Miss_LiraSA @gigi_lamayne 🤍 Proceeds go to foundations fighting GBV #MyBodyStandUp
Matthew J Power:
When you stream this track, the proceeds go to 1st for Women Foundation to fight women abuse!🥺❤️so hop on #MyBodyStandUp and help the cause!
Witney Ramabulana:
Make sure you stream 1st for Women’s My Body (Stand Up). Proceeds go to 1st for Women Foundation to fight women abuse #MyBodyStandUp
