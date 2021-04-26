Watch: Mashu Ramu getting her wine on

Johannesburg – Side hustling is the new buzzword and people have become innovative as they attempt to recover from Covid-19 devastation.

My other favourite has to be Mashu Ramu, who hosts a podcast about wine and invites viewers and fans into a circle with their favourite celebrity, inspirational business people with wine, as the conduit to taste and have stimulating unconventional conversations, all this while learning about wine and food pairing.

The brand strategist, storyteller and journalist prides herself in telling stories that seek to inspire and empower.

“This proponent on women empowerment desires to create a world where more people and societies flourish,” says the beautiful Ramu.

Catch her on @vinointhecity for information on her podcast sessions and you too could learn a new skill or be a connoisseur.

Watch:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts