WATCH: SA Music Week launches ‘Corona’ music video

Johannesburg – The organisers of South African Music Week (SAMW), have launched a music video – entitled ‘Corona’ – which is a collaboration by a number of international music artists who have used their craft to create an educational song and video.

The music video aims to encourage citizens of the world to ‘wash up nice and sanitize,’ in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It also helps that the tune is the right kind of catchy and spreads a positive message.

South African Music Week (SAMW), is an annual cross-border music industry event that provides a showcase of talent in each country and fosters collaborative working relationships between countries.

The idea originated from a visit Moeti paid to Canada along with Vuzumuzi Mkhize, DG of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, who led a South African music industry delegation to Canadian Music Week in 2019.

Watch the music video for Corona below:

This was ratified in January 2020, by Mbali Hlophe, MEC for Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, with Johannesburg becoming the host city for the event.

COVID-19 is a serious pandemic, a fact that still does not seem to be understood by scores of people, hence second and third waves and ongoing lockdowns. So, in a similar vein to artist collaborations such as ‘Do they Know It’s Christmas’ and Live Aid, ‘We Are the World’ etc, organiser and CEO of SAMW, Michael Moeti, saw an opportunity to create a platform for all the artists whom he had signed on as part of the SAMW event, to help educate citizens as to how they can play their part in preventing the spread of the virus.

Written by trap hip-hop artist ANADATRAP STORY, is performed by:

• Ryana – French Algerian

• Khanyo – South African

• Sauceman – South African

• Rama – Tanzanian – Australian

• Nga – Congo Brazzaville/French

• Dirty RAY – Japanese

• Joe Gez – DRC/Canadian

• Vibeby Melo -Canadian

• Spitten Image – Canadian

‘Corona’ is a song of hope, collaboration and the understanding that no matter where you are in the world, music is the universal language spoken by all.

