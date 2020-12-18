Watch: TikTok reveals best South African moments from 2020

Johannesburg – In its second annual ‘Year-end rewind’, TikTok reveals the most impactful creators, celebs, effects, challenges and songs that brought happiness and comfort to its vibrant and creative community in South Africa.

Among these videos are some incredible challenges, songs and creators that sparked creativity, gave comfort and brought smiles and joy to South Africa’s TikTok community in 2020.

“Despite it being a difficult year, with the world battling a global pandemic that resulted in social distancing and uncertainty, TikTok and its local community managed to defy the odds and make us literally laugh out loud while bringing everyone together online,” TikTok said in a statement.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, said that TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.

“Throughout this socially-distant year, the platform allowed its community to stay connected by celebrating trends and spreading positivity. It has been amazing to see vibrant, diverse and creative content coming out of 2020 and we look forward to more of this in 2021.”

As we come to the end of the year, now’s the time to look back and shine the spotlight on 10 of TikTok’s most popular South African creators who continued to lift up our spirits and keep us entertained throughout the year.

In no particular order, here they are:

1. witney8

2. mpho_pink

3. siebritz twins

4. wianmagic

5. matthew_j_power

6. semoneskosan

7. _karabo.fxkiid

8. dineo.moumakoe

9. hallebberry

10. doctor.siya

Next up, is the 10 of the most popular local celebs, who chose to give the TikTok community a glimpse into their everyday lives which often included showcasing their work, family and friends.

Here they are:

1. shomadjozi

2. casspernyovest

3. lasizwe

4. nasty_csa

5. djmaphorisa

6. Nadia Jaftha

7. thekiffness

8. __gert___

9. maxhurrell

10. Amanda du-Pont

10 of the most memorable moments during lockdown

1. lockdownsouthafrica

2. boredathome

3. freedomday

4. leavingmybody

5. dontrushchallenge

6. thanksforheroes

7. wipeitdown

8. happyathome

9. 15sfitness

10. somethingnew

In addition to the most memorable moments during lockdown, TikTok is also highlighting 10 more challenges that went viral in South Africa this year:

1. Jerusalemachallenge

2. johnvuligatechallenge

3. madibajivechallenge

4. pewpewpew

5. happy women’s day

6. animalmouth

7. howoldchallenge

8. celebratemzansi

9. halloween

10. iyalalela

With its easy-to-use video capturing and cool editing tools, TikTok makes it possible for everyone and anyone to express their creativity. TikTok also shared 10 of the most popular effects on the platform.

1. Green Screen

2. Freeze Frame

3. Tear

4. Big Head

5. Language Check

6. Green Screen Hand Sign

7. Mother Says?

8. Disco

9. Animal Mouth

10. Split Screens

The 10 of the top viral, local songs based on the number of creations on TikTok.

1. Spirits Up by Sho Madjozi

2. There They Go by Nasty C

3. Amanikiniki by MFR Souls

4. Jerusalema by Master KG

5. Zol by Max Hurrell

6. Amaiphone by Jashmir

7. John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz

8. Emcimibini by Kabza De Small & Dj Maphorisa

9. One Million Views by Goldfish

10. Ke Single by Loverss Exklusive & Seven Step

In closing, Sidwaba says that TikTok looks forward to continuing to be a place where people can come to be entertained and inspired by a global community of creators.

